Dr. Lorna Salyer, DMD
Overview
Dr. Lorna Salyer, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bowling Green, KY.
Locations
Bowling Green Family Dentistry1025 Ashley St Ste C, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 276-6749Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very nice..id recommend her to anyone
About Dr. Lorna Salyer, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salyer accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Salyer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Salyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Salyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salyer.
