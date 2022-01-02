Dr. Lorne Kapner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorne Kapner, MD
Overview of Dr. Lorne Kapner, MD
Dr. Lorne Kapner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Kapner works at
Dr. Kapner's Office Locations
-
1
North County Eye Center Inc.225 E 2nd Ave Ste 102 Bldg 2, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapner?
Dr. Kapner provided me with excellent care for years, including taking care of me with my cataracts. My case was difficult due to previous lasik surgery and having an astigmatism and he was able to correct my vision to where I no longer need any glasses after many, many years of contacts and glasses.
About Dr. Lorne Kapner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1144255621
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- St Vincent'S Med Center|St Vincent's Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kapner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kapner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapner works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.