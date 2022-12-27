See All Neurologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Lorne Label, MD

Neurology
3.6 (76)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lorne Label, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California|Usc Neuromuscular Center

Dr. Label works at Vascular Neurology of Southern California in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and EMG (Electromyography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Neurology of Southern California
    2190 Lynn Rd Ste 380, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 635-8499
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
EMG (Electromyography)
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
EMG (Electromyography)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (22)
    About Dr. Lorne Label, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, French
    • 1841262193
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California|Usc Neuromuscular Center
    • University Mi Med Center|University of Michigan
    • St Joseph Mercy Hospital|University of Michigan - St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorne Label, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Label is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Label has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Label has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Label works at Vascular Neurology of Southern California in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Label’s profile.

    Dr. Label has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and EMG (Electromyography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Label on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Label. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Label.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Label, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Label appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

