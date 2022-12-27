Dr. Lorne Label, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Label is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorne Label, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorne Label, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California|Usc Neuromuscular Center
Dr. Label works at
Locations
Vascular Neurology of Southern California2190 Lynn Rd Ste 380, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 635-8499Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I moved to LA from Florida to be near my son because I fell a few times and the doctors in the hospital felt I could not live alone any longer. I was in the hospital in Florida for three weeks. Had been seeing a neurologist there for two years. He didn’t know what I had. I went to see Dr Label on the recommendation of my general practitioner. He examined me, asked me questions, and immediately gave me a diagnosis and medications to treat what I have. He’s a great listener and doesn’t rush you. As an example the second time I went to see him I had a few questions. He was thrilled and answered all of them. His office staff is also super friendly. So glad I found Dr Label
About Dr. Lorne Label, MD
- Neurology
- English, French
- 1841262193
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California|Usc Neuromuscular Center
- University Mi Med Center|University of Michigan
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital|University of Michigan - St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Label has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Label accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Label has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Label has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and EMG (Electromyography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Label on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Label speaks French.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Label. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Label.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Label, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Label appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.