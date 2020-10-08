Dr. Lornette Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lornette Mills, MD
Overview
Dr. Lornette Mills, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center.
Locations
GI Associates Of Maryland3510 Old Washington Rd Ste 201, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 645-8035
Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center11711 Livingston Rd, Fort Washington, MD 20744 Directions (301) 292-2300
- 3 6710 Oxon Hill Rd Ste 305, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (301) 292-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mills treated my wife for pancreatitis and me for HCV. My wife's pancreatitis was treated successfully, and she has no lingering effects nor resultant cancers or other diseases. My HCV is gone because of the treatment Dr. Mills prescribed. We're no longer her patients, as we've moved to Southern California. We'll always be grateful, though, for her attentive and loving care.
About Dr. Lornette Mills, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Unexplained Weight Loss, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
