See All Allergists & Immunologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Lorraine Anderson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lorraine Anderson, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lorraine Anderson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Anderson works at SANTA MONICA INTERNAL MEDICINE in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Food Poisoning and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Allergy & Immunology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alan Gorenberg, MD
Dr. Alan Gorenberg, MD
4.7 (92)
View Profile
Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, MD
Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, MD
5.0 (636)
View Profile
Dr. Julie Douglass, MD
Dr. Julie Douglass, MD
4.3 (41)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Internal Medicine
    1245 16th St Ste 303, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 481-4646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hives
Food Poisoning
Nasopharyngitis
Hives
Food Poisoning
Nasopharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?

    Jun 10, 2020
    Dr. Anderson is by far the best doctor I've ever had. When I came to her I was at the end of my rope with dealing with asthma. It was unmanaged despite seeing multiple other doctors and taking many prescriptions. She was the first doctor to truly sit down and ask about my entire medical history. She also answered every question I had and made it clear she wanted to hear all my questions. She explained things precisely and thoroughly, and created a plan for me that instantly helped my asthma. I haven't had an attack since and my life has improved vastly. She also cares about the whole person, and I always leave feeling more supported. I don't usually leave reviews but I am very grateful for my experience with her.
    SN — Jun 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lorraine Anderson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lorraine Anderson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Anderson to family and friends

    Dr. Anderson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Anderson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lorraine Anderson, MD.

    About Dr. Lorraine Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013209568
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorraine Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at SANTA MONICA INTERNAL MEDICINE in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Hives, Food Poisoning and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lorraine Anderson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.