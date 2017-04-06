Overview of Dr. Lorraine Barnes, MD

Dr. Lorraine Barnes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Barnes works at Pediatric Primary Care Clinic, Children's Hospital of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.