Dr. Lorraine Barnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Lorraine Barnes, MD
Dr. Lorraine Barnes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
Christus Santa Rosa Health System333 N Santa Rosa, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 704-4966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful Doctor. Both of my daughters are with her. She will tell it as it is, as far as any concern. And will explain things as needed.
About Dr. Lorraine Barnes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1093717126
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.