Dr. Lorraine Barnes, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lorraine Barnes, MD

Dr. Lorraine Barnes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Barnes works at Pediatric Primary Care Clinic, Children's Hospital of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christus Santa Rosa Health System
    333 N Santa Rosa, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 704-4966

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Anemia
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 06, 2017
    She is a wonderful Doctor. Both of my daughters are with her. She will tell it as it is, as far as any concern. And will explain things as needed.
    Mimaa in SA TX — Apr 06, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Lorraine Barnes, MD
    Dr. Barnes' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Barnes

    About Dr. Lorraine Barnes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093717126
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorraine Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnes works at Pediatric Primary Care Clinic, Children's Hospital of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Barnes’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

