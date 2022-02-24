Dr. Cuadros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorraine Cuadros, MD
Overview of Dr. Lorraine Cuadros, MD
Dr. Lorraine Cuadros, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seminole, FL. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.
Dr. Cuadros works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cuadros' Office Locations
-
1
A Place For Women10011 Seminole Blvd Ste A, Seminole, FL 33772 Directions (727) 393-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cuadros?
A Place for Women is a great clinic & Dr. Cuadros is top-notch. She spent time going through my history. I have had prior reproductive surgery & brought a stack of medical records which she calmly went through. Her bedside manner is inpeccable. She ordered the tests I needed & helped me schedule an ultrasound/mammogram w/a provider in my network. OB/GYNs are difficult to choose since this field of medicine is rather intimate. Dr. Cuadros put me right at ease. She was thorough and knowledgeable. Highly recommend
About Dr. Lorraine Cuadros, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1609280726
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuadros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuadros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuadros works at
Dr. Cuadros speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuadros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuadros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuadros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuadros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.