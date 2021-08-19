Overview

Dr. Lorraine Depass, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Depass works at Family Care of Somerset, LLC in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.