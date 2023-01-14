Dr. Lorraine Dougherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Dougherty, MD
Dr. Lorraine Dougherty, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Health, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Alliance Cancer Specialists599 W State St Ste 312, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-8444
Highpoint Cancer Center700 Horizon Dr Ste 106, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions (215) 345-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Grand View Health
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dougherty quickly diagnosed my small cell neuroendocrine cancer which had already spread to multiple organs. She recommended an immunology therapy which, so far, has yielded very quick, positive and encouraging results. After the very first cycle of chemotherapy, initial pains and tumors visible on the outside of my body disappeared. After four cycles, CT scans and MRIs show similar results for internal cancerous growths disappearing. Dr. Dougherty closely monitors her strategy as we successfully move forward, now with far greater dependence on my body's immune system to fight the cancer on its own. From our very first meeting, Dr. Dougherty's confidence and enthusiasm in her strategy and decision-making has been persuasive and comforting - with results spot-on!
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1013954643
- Fox Chase Cancer Ctr-Temple U Hosp
- Hosp Univ Penn
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Dougherty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dougherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dougherty works at
Dr. Dougherty has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dougherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.