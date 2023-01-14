Overview of Dr. Lorraine Dougherty, MD

Dr. Lorraine Dougherty, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Health, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Dougherty works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Chalfont, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.