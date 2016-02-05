Dr. Lorraine Henricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Henricks, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorraine Henricks, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from METHODIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Henricks works at
Locations
-
1
Lorraine Henricks67 W 92ND ST, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 645-2981Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:45pmWednesday9:00am - 6:45pmThursday9:00am - 6:45pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henricks?
Dr. Henricks is one of the kindest and most knowledgable psychiatrists I've had the pleasure of working with. With her help I made huuuuuge progress and consider myself to be a Lorraine Henricks success story.
About Dr. Lorraine Henricks, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1477767176
Education & Certifications
- METHODIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henricks works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Henricks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henricks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.