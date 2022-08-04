Dr. Lorraine Labayen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labayen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Labayen, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lorraine Labayen, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Aurora, CO.
Dr. Labayen works at
Locations
Gateway Smiles Dentistry25531 E Smoky Hill Rd Unit E, Aurora, CO 80016 Directions (720) 743-4102
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labayen?
Very attentive and caring. There are follow ups to make sure everything went well even a few days after a procedure.
About Dr. Lorraine Labayen, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1053898437
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labayen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labayen accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Labayen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Labayen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labayen works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Labayen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labayen.
