Dr. Lorraine Lazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lorraine Lazar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Epilepsy and Neurophysiology Medical Consul20 Prospect Ave Ste 800, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (239) 208-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lazar was amazing with my son and with me. She was thorough, gave personal attention and kept a calmness during a very stressful time.
About Dr. Lorraine Lazar, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043305204
Education & Certifications
- Cornell U/ny Hospital
- Columbia U/Babies&Chldns Hospital
- Ny Hospital Cornell University
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
