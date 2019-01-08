See All Neurologists in Westwood, NJ
Dr. Lorraine Sales Lira, MD

Neurology
2.9 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lorraine Sales Lira, MD

Dr. Lorraine Sales Lira, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westwood, NJ. 

Dr. Sales Lira works at Dr. David Slooten MD in Westwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sales Lira's Office Locations

    David D. Vanslooten M.d. P.A.
    99 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 307, Westwood, NJ 07675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 261-6222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 08, 2019
    Dr. Lira showed care and compassion to her patient. Understood and addressed my concerns and thoroughly discussed my condition. Would definitely recommed her to family and friends . She easily establishes rapport to her patient and with good countenance. God bless her
    Jan 08, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Lorraine Sales Lira, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lorraine Sales Lira, MD.

    About Dr. Lorraine Sales Lira, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649354119
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorraine Sales Lira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sales Lira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sales Lira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sales Lira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sales Lira works at Dr. David Slooten MD in Westwood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sales Lira’s profile.

    Dr. Sales Lira has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sales Lira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sales Lira. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sales Lira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sales Lira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sales Lira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

