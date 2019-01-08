Overview of Dr. Lorraine Sales Lira, MD

Dr. Lorraine Sales Lira, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westwood, NJ.



Dr. Sales Lira works at Dr. David Slooten MD in Westwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.