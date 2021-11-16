Dr. Lorraine Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorraine Martin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Martin & Martin Mds457 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 540-1240
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am seeing Dr. Lorrain Martin since 2003 and I feel I am healthy and living because of her care. She is exceptionally thorough in her field. I had my endoscopy and colonoscopy today with her and went very well.
About Dr. Lorraine Martin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1346281482
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
