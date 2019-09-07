Dr. Lorraine Novas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Novas, MD
Overview of Dr. Lorraine Novas, MD
Dr. Lorraine Novas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Novas works at
Dr. Novas' Office Locations
Gynecological & Obstetric Associates, SC1614 W Central Rd Ste 205, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 392-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Novas?
Excellent doctor/surgeon. Dr Novas is kind, patient, understanding and very knowledgeable! She has 2 golden hands. I had a complete hysterectomy, and never needed pain meds. Simply amazing!!! I am very impressed with the office staff as well. In her field, she is second-to-none!
About Dr. Lorraine Novas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1669468781
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hosp & Med Ctr
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Northwestern Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novas speaks Greek.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Novas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.