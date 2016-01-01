Overview of Dr. Lorraine Novich-Welter, MD

Dr. Lorraine Novich-Welter, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Novich-Welter works at University of Utah Clinical Neurosciences Center - Neurosurgery in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.