Dr. Lorraine Novich-Welter, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
University of Utah Clinical Neurosciences Center - Neurosurgery729 S Arapeen Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (435) 264-5678
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1497741383
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
