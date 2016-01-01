Dr. Lorraine Sunday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorraine Sunday, MD
Dr. Lorraine Sunday, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
U.s. Healthworks Medical Group PC2362 Morse Ave, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (949) 863-9103
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Sunday accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.