Overview of Dr. Lorraine Tsui, MD

Dr. Lorraine Tsui, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart.



Dr. Tsui works at Karen Bozeman LCSW in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.