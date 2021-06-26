Overview

Dr. Lorretta McCarthy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. McCarthy works at Grand Canyon Family Medicine in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.