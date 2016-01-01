Dr. Lorri Cobbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorri Cobbins, MD
Overview of Dr. Lorri Cobbins, MD
Dr. Lorri Cobbins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Cobbins works at
Dr. Cobbins' Office Locations
The Aesthetic Institute of Chicago601 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661 Directions (312) 258-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Lorri Cobbins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1508815028
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobbins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cobbins accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobbins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobbins.
