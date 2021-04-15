Dr. Dobbins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorri Dobbins, DO
Overview of Dr. Lorri Dobbins, DO
Dr. Lorri Dobbins, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Dobbins works at
Dr. Dobbins' Office Locations
Oklahoma City3300 NW 56th St Ste 202, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 702-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dobbins delivered my baby girl via c-section due to placenta previa. I cannot say enough good things about her! All things considered I had minimal pain and my incision looks great a year later. Yes, you will wait a while at her office but knowing mine and my baby's health was her top priority made it worth it. The wait times are long because she really spends time and listens to her patients.
About Dr. Lorri Dobbins, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1912945817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobbins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobbins works at
Dr. Dobbins has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobbins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.