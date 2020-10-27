See All Gastroenterologists in Cookeville, TN
Dr. Lorrie Henson, MD

Gastroenterology
3.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lorrie Henson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands.

Dr. Henson works at Lorrie Henson, MD in Cookeville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Lorrie Henson, MD
    137 W 2nd St, Cookeville, TN 38501 (931) 520-4887

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
Hemorrhoids
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Infectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Osmotic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Secretory Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Steatorrheal Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Chevron Icon
Severe Constipation Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 27, 2020
    love her, most caring Dr. ever. She takes her time when doing scopes, which some hospitals say she takes too much time. Never too much time to keep a patient healthy.
    Loretta — Oct 27, 2020
    About Dr. Lorrie Henson, MD

    Specialties
    Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1780662189
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University Of Kentucky
    Residency
    Medical Education
    University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorrie Henson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Henson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Henson works at Lorrie Henson, MD in Cookeville, TN.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Henson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

