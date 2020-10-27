Overview

Dr. Lorrie Henson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands.



Dr. Henson works at Lorrie Henson, MD in Cookeville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.