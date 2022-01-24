Overview of Dr. Lorrie Oksenholt, MD

Dr. Lorrie Oksenholt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital and Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Oksenholt works at INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Carson City, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.