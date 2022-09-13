Overview

Dr. Lotika Singh, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Clear Clinic in New York, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY and Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.