Dr. Lottie Walker, MD
Overview of Dr. Lottie Walker, MD
Dr. Lottie Walker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
- 1 854 W James M Campbell Blvd Ste 201, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 490-0999
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Lottie Walker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841362159
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
