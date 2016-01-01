Dr. Lee Hamm III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamm III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Hamm III, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Hamm III, MD
Dr. Lee Hamm III, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Hamm III works at
Dr. Hamm III's Office Locations
Tulane Internal Medicine Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lee Hamm III, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1467543520
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Affil Hosps
- U Tex SW Affil Hosps
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamm III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamm III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
