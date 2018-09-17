Dr. Lou Gartner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gartner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lou Gartner, MD
Overview
Dr. Lou Gartner, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Amherst, NY. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo, State University of New York
Dr. Gartner works at
Locations
-
1
University Commons1404 Sweet Home Rd Ste 5, Amherst, NY 14228 Directions (716) 323-0170
-
2
Conventus1001 Main St Fl 4, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Childrens Hospital
- Degraff Memorial Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Independent Health
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- MagnaCare
- Martin's Point
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gartner?
Dr. Gartner is amazing. She has been my daughter’s endocrinologist for 11 years. She is knowledgeable, thorough, kind, and willing to listen and spend the time needed to ensure the patient gets the best care possible.
About Dr. Lou Gartner, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1134207582
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo, State University of New York
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gartner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gartner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gartner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gartner works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gartner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gartner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gartner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gartner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.