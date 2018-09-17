Overview

Dr. Lou Gartner, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Amherst, NY. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo, State University of New York



Dr. Gartner works at UBMD Pediatrics in Amherst, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.