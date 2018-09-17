See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Amherst, NY
Dr. Lou Gartner, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lou Gartner, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Amherst, NY. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo, State University of New York

Dr. Gartner works at UBMD Pediatrics in Amherst, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Commons
    1404 Sweet Home Rd Ste 5, Amherst, NY 14228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 323-0170
  2. 2
    Conventus
    1001 Main St Fl 4, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Childrens Hospital
  • Degraff Memorial Hospital
  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

VAP Lipid Testing
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Short Stature
VAP Lipid Testing
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Short Stature

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Independent Health
    • Lifetime Benefit Solutions
    • MagnaCare
    • Martin's Point
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • NovaNet
    • POMCO Group
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 17, 2018
    Dr. Gartner is amazing. She has been my daughter’s endocrinologist for 11 years. She is knowledgeable, thorough, kind, and willing to listen and spend the time needed to ensure the patient gets the best care possible.
    About Dr. Lou Gartner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134207582
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University at Buffalo, State University of New York
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lou Gartner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gartner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gartner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gartner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gartner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gartner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gartner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gartner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

