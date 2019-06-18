Overview

Dr. Lou Harold, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Harold works at LOU HAROLD MD in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Biopsy of Breast and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.