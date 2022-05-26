Dr. Lou Mastrine, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastrine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lou Mastrine, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lou Mastrine, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Mastrine works at
Locations
-
1
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center1086 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-9794Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cpg Medical Park1 TECH PARK DR, Johnstown, PA 15901 Directions (814) 475-8600
-
3
Johnstown Cardiovascular Associates1123 FRANKLIN ST, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 539-5340
Hospital Affiliations
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mastrine?
He personally conducted my pacemaker test and introduced himself as the replacement since Dr. Everett left the practice. He was friendly, interested, and had a very pleasant demeanor. I look forward to having him as my heart specialist.
About Dr. Lou Mastrine, DO
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1891955308
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
