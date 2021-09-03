Dr. Nishimura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lou Nishimura, MD
Dr. Lou Nishimura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Nishimura's Office Locations
Carmichael6500 Coyle Ave Ste 1, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 967-4030
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My father is a patient of Dr. Nishimura. I accompanied my father to his initial appointment. Following the appointment, my father told me that he has never had a doctor who spent so much time with him and listened to what he said. I appreciated that at that first appointment we were not rushed. All our questions we addressed. Over the subsequent years that my father has been a patient of Dr. Nishimura the kind care has continued. Dr. Nishimura has a very pleasant staff as well.
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nishimura accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nishimura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nishimura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nishimura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nishimura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.