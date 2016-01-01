Dr. Loubna Tahiri, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tahiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loubna Tahiri, DMD
Overview
Dr. Loubna Tahiri, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Round Rock, TX.
Dr. Tahiri works at
Locations
Carus Surgical Center Round Rock16000 Park Valley Dr Ste 160, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 596-3964
Carus Dental South Central1221 W Ben White Blvd Ste 203, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 767-1215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Connection Dental
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tahiri?
About Dr. Loubna Tahiri, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1376639005
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tahiri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tahiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tahiri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tahiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahiri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahiri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tahiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tahiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.