Dr. Loucinda Dampier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dampier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loucinda Dampier, MD
Overview of Dr. Loucinda Dampier, MD
Dr. Loucinda Dampier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY|Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dampier works at
Dr. Dampier's Office Locations
-
1
The L. R. Dampier Cosmetic Surgery Center, PLLC196 Stadium Dr, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (629) 219-7074
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dampier?
Great listener, skilled, down to earth
About Dr. Loucinda Dampier, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1982761136
Education & Certifications
- Smith Plastic Surgery Center|Smith Plastic Surgery Institute
- Univeristy Of Florida Shands Medical Center|University Of Florida
- Shands Medical Center|University Of Florida Shands Medical Center
- MERCER UNIVERSITY|Mercer University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dampier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dampier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dampier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dampier works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dampier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dampier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dampier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dampier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.