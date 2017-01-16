Dr. Louella Ladia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louella Ladia, MD
Overview of Dr. Louella Ladia, MD
Dr. Louella Ladia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from De La Salle University Emilio Aguinaldo College of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladia's Office Locations
- 1 15611 Pomerado Rd Ste 535, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 279-1223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Laudia for almost 2 years and have had nothing but a great experience. She listens to me, acknowledges my concerns, and communicates clearly so we know we are on the same page with treatment. Her and Susan Miller probably saved my life. When I called the first time, it was a bit of an emergency. They found time for me that week. She's called in Rxs for me when I've left them home while out of town and has taken my appointment even if I showed up late. Really just awesome.
About Dr. Louella Ladia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1881629814
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- De La Salle University Emilio Aguinaldo College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
