Dr. Louie Limchayseng, DMD
Overview
Dr. Louie Limchayseng, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Novato, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Dr. Limchayseng works at
Locations
-
1
Louie R. Limchayseng, DMD1701 Novato Blvd Ste 108, Novato, CA 94947 Directions (415) 376-9625Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Louie R. Limchayseng, DMD1476 Professional Dr Ste 502, Petaluma, CA 94954 Directions (707) 370-4387Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Limchayseng's office provided excellent and proficient service with their friendly staff and straight to the point process.
About Dr. Louie Limchayseng, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog
NPI: 1902940125
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Parkland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Limchayseng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Limchayseng using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Limchayseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Limchayseng works at
Dr. Limchayseng speaks Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog.
555 patients have reviewed Dr. Limchayseng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limchayseng.
