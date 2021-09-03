See All Ophthalmologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Louis Alpern, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (86)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Alpern, MD

Dr. Louis Alpern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Alpern works at Southwest Eye Institute - Mesa in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alpern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mesa
    4171 N Mesa St Ste 100 Bldg D, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 221-6238

Keratitis
Presbyopia
Eye Infections
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 03, 2021
    He is a wonderful Dr. Had a really good experience. I highly recommend him!
    Graciela M Rubio — Sep 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Louis Alpern, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1295798304
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes Hosp-Wash U Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Alpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alpern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alpern works at Southwest Eye Institute - Mesa in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alpern’s profile.

    Dr. Alpern has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

