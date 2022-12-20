Dr. Louis Amorosa Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amorosa Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Amorosa Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Amorosa Jr, MD
Dr. Louis Amorosa Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Amorosa Jr's Office Locations
Boyd H. Seidenberg Mdpa85 S Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 445-2830
Valley Health Pharmacy1400 MACARTHUR BLVD, Mahwah, NJ 07430 Directions (201) 445-2830
Valley Medical Group- Cardiac Specialty223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-8000
Montefiore Medical Center3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Referred to Dr. Amorosa and received great service from the minute I walked into the door to the end of my consultation. Still need to decide what surgical procedure I will go with but I will have it performed here.
About Dr. Louis Amorosa Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548444508
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Inst/Thomas Jefferson U
- Columbia University Med Ctr
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Notre Dame
- Orthopedic Surgery
