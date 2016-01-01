Overview of Dr. Louis Antoine, MD

Dr. Louis Antoine, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Antoine works at Louis B Antoine MD Faap PA in Davie, FL with other offices in Opa Locka, FL and North Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.