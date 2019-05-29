See All Plastic Surgeons in West Lake Hills, TX
Dr. Louis Apostolakis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small West Lake Hills, TX
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Apostolakis, MD

Dr. Louis Apostolakis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Apostolakis works at Zaaz Wellness Pllc in West Lake Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Apostolakis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zaaz Wellness Pllc
    4407 Bee Caves Rd Bldg 3, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 329-8989
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 29, 2019
    Dr. Apostolakis is the best doctor for anything you need to look your best. He is very knowledgeable, gives the facts but lets you make the decision. I feel if a doctor is good looking they will make you good looking in any area of keeping your skin beautiful. Great personality, family man, and religious, these things are important to me. He will give you a general anesthetic or local so you can talk to him if needed.
    — May 29, 2019
    About Dr. Louis Apostolakis, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790908341
    Education & Certifications

    • McCullough Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic
    • University of Iowa Hospital
    • Mount Carmel Health
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Apostolakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apostolakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Apostolakis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Apostolakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Apostolakis works at Zaaz Wellness Pllc in West Lake Hills, TX. View the full address on Dr. Apostolakis’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Apostolakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apostolakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apostolakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apostolakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

