Dr. Louis Aquino, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Aquino, DPM

Dr. Louis Aquino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital.

Dr. Aquino works at Foot and Ankle Center in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aquino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Center LLC
    1299 Reavis Barracks Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 487-9300
  2. 2
    Foot Health Centers
    122 E Zupan St, Maryville, IL 62062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 344-4449

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anderson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Louis Aquino, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417944653
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Aquino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aquino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aquino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aquino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aquino has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aquino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aquino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aquino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aquino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aquino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.