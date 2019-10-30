Dr. Louis Aquino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aquino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Aquino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital.
Foot & Ankle Center LLC1299 Reavis Barracks Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125 Directions (314) 487-9300
Foot Health Centers122 E Zupan St, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 344-4449
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had multiple things wrong with my feet and Dr Aquino has managed to make it all better. He is kind and funny and he does a good job. I would recommend him highly and his office staff is great too.
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aquino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aquino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aquino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aquino has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aquino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aquino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aquino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aquino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aquino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.