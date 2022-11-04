Dr. Louis Aviles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aviles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Aviles, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Aviles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Aviles works at
Locations
-
1
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 447-9000
-
2
Louis Aviles M.D.1840 Mease Dr Ste 305, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 447-9000
-
3
Louis Aviles M.D.1007 Jeffords St Ste 102, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 447-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aviles?
Had consult with Dr. Aviles for screening exam. The office staff was sweet and very efficient. I was seen on time, and the staff had my upcoming exam set up in minutes. Dr. Aviles is very knowledgeable and easy to discuss medical issues with. Very positive experience.
About Dr. Louis Aviles, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265492730
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Va Med Ctr/Mt Sinai
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Herbert H. Lehman College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aviles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aviles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aviles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aviles works at
Dr. Aviles has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aviles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aviles speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Aviles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aviles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aviles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aviles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.