Dr. Louis Avvento, MD

Hematology
4.8 (23)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Louis Avvento, MD

Dr. Louis Avvento, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Southampton, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Avvento works at North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates PC in Southampton, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Avvento's Office Locations

    North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates PC
    North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates PC
640 County Road 39, Southampton, NY 11968 (631) 751-3000
    New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
    New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
325 Meeting House Ln, Southampton, NY 11968 (631) 751-3000
    Eastern Long Island Hematology Oncology PC
    Eastern Long Island Hematology Oncology PC
1333 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 (631) 727-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Peconic Bay Medical Center
  • Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital
  • Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Anemia
Leukocytosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Vitamin B Deficiency

Anemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 08, 2019
    Have been with Dr. Avvento for over 20 yrs. Literally, trust him with my life! Always ask yourself: "Would I put my Mother in his/her care?" & you'll have your answer as to the kind of Dr/Person he/she is!
    May 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Louis Avvento, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, Italian
    • 1417999533
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    • Jamaica Hosp
    • Jamaica Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avvento has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avvento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avvento has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avvento on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Avvento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avvento.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avvento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avvento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

