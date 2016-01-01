Dr. Baumann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Baumann, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Baumann, MD
Dr. Louis Baumann, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Sisters Of Charity Hospital, United Memorial Medical Center and Wyoming County Community Hospital.
Dr. Baumann's Office Locations
Western New York Urology Assocs500 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 677-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
- Wyoming County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Baumann, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1851387419
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baumann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baumann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baumann has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baumann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumann.
