Overview of Dr. Louis Baumann, MD

Dr. Louis Baumann, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Sisters Of Charity Hospital, United Memorial Medical Center and Wyoming County Community Hospital.



Dr. Baumann works at Western New York Urology Assocs in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.