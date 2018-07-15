See All Podiatrists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Forest Hills, NY
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM

Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Belcastro works at Charles J Passet DPM PC in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
5.0 (179)
View Profile
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
4.9 (75)
View Profile
Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM
Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM
4.9 (108)
View Profile

Dr. Belcastro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jatinder Bhasin MD
    6357 108th St, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 896-6369

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Healthfirst

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Belcastro?

    Jul 15, 2018
    Dr L Belcastro operated on my foot and corrected a long suffering bunion problem that I had. I had seen over my lifetime various podiatrist none who expressed confidence in being able to help me. I am so glad that I sought his help I was dealing with chronic pain, numbness in my foot and I was so unhappy with my feet. I had a quick recovery post op and my foot problems were resolved now my life is easier I don’t struggle finding shoes goodbye ugly bunions. Best surgeon ever!!!
    Miryam Zarate Whitaker in Flushing, NY — Jul 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Belcastro to family and friends

    Dr. Belcastro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Belcastro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM.

    About Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619964509
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belcastro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belcastro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belcastro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belcastro works at Charles J Passet DPM PC in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Belcastro’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Belcastro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belcastro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belcastro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belcastro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.