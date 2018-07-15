Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belcastro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM
Overview of Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM
Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Belcastro's Office Locations
Jatinder Bhasin MD6357 108th St, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 896-6369
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr L Belcastro operated on my foot and corrected a long suffering bunion problem that I had. I had seen over my lifetime various podiatrist none who expressed confidence in being able to help me. I am so glad that I sought his help I was dealing with chronic pain, numbness in my foot and I was so unhappy with my feet. I had a quick recovery post op and my foot problems were resolved now my life is easier I don’t struggle finding shoes goodbye ugly bunions. Best surgeon ever!!!
About Dr. Louis Belcastro, DPM
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belcastro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belcastro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Belcastro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belcastro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belcastro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belcastro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.