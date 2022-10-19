Dr. Louis Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Bell, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Bell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple Univ Sch Of Med, Philadelphia Pa|Temple University and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Coastal Gastroenterology29 Plantation Park Dr Ste 203, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 342-2299Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Coastal Gastroenterology23 N Main St Ste 101B, Hilton Head, SC 29926 Directions (843) 342-2299
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?
Friendly efficient staff
About Dr. Louis Bell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932101656
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center|Lankenau Hosp, Gastroenterology Albert Einstein Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Scranton-Temple Res Prog, Internal Medicine
- Mercy Hospital
- Temple Univ Sch Of Med, Philadelphia Pa|Temple University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bell speaks Spanish.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.