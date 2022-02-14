See All General Surgeons in Kingston, PA
Dr. Louis Blaum Jr, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Kingston, PA
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Blaum Jr, MD

Dr. Louis Blaum Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Blaum Jr works at Geisinger Clinic in Kingston, PA with other offices in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blaum Jr's Office Locations

    Geisinger Clinic
    480 Pierce St Ste 314, Kingston, PA 18704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 714-3911
    Select Specialty Hospital-danville
    100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 808-2340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Treatment frequency



Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Louis Blaum Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669420675
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Blaum Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaum Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blaum Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blaum Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blaum Jr has seen patients for Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaum Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaum Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaum Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaum Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaum Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

