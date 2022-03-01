Dr. Louis Blaum III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaum III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Blaum III, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Blaum III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.
Locations
Blaum Hand Clinic410 Palmetto St, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 267-6224
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had carpal tunnel surgery in New York on my right hand. I’m in New Smyrna Beach for the winter. Left hand acted up so I saw Dr. Blaum. If i can hold out until next winter, I’ll come back and have him do the surgery. More thorough than the guy back home. Excellent visit for a steroid shot.
About Dr. Louis Blaum III, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1801846373
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida / Tampa General Hospital
- Umdnj Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
