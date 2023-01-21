See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Somerville, MA
Dr. Louis Bley, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (44)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Louis Bley, MD

Dr. Louis Bley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital.

Dr. Bley works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Somerville, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Limb Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 629-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Mhg Physician Services California Inc.
    133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 421-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    New England Baptist Hospital
    125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 754-5000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Limb Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Limb Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr. Bley is fantastic. Super well versed on conditions deemed rare. It is so hard to find a doctor who is familiar with collagen disorders, let alone someone who is willing to help alleviate the pain! He set up surgery and this shoulder no longer hangs at an angle and is pain free. Reading the poor reviews makes me wonder how someone can blame a doctor for wait times when that's out of their control. He will definitely be my go-to doc for my next repair.
    S — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Louis Bley, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285724526
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Bley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bley has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Limb Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Bley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

