Overview of Dr. Louis Blumenfeld, MD

Dr. Louis Blumenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Blumenfeld works at Eye Physicians Central Florida in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nystagmus, Farsightedness and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.