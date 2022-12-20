Overview

Dr. Louis Bonavita Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Oswego Hospital.



Dr. Bonavita Jr works at CNY Family Care in East Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.