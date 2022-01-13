Dr. Louis Brunworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Brunworth, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Brunworth, MD
Dr. Louis Brunworth, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ballwin, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Brunworth's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic Plastic Surgery - Clayton Clarkson15945 Clayton Rd Ste 305, Ballwin, MO 63011 Directions (314) 251-5570
Mercy Clinic Plastic Surgery - Zumbehl Road1820 Zumbehl Rd # 120, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (314) 251-5570
Mercy Clinic Plastic Surgery621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7008B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-5570
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My experience with Dr. Brunworth was great. A wonderful surgeon that you can tell is a perfectionist about his work and compassionate about his patients. Does a great job of explaining options and making sure you are comfortable with your decisions. Breast cancer is a scary diagnosis so knowing you have a great reconstruction surgery is a blessing. I highly recommend Dr. Brunworth as a reconstructive breast surgeon and guarantee his upbeat personality will put a smile on your face.
About Dr. Louis Brunworth, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1033360839
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- General Surgery, Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
