Overview of Dr. Louis Brunworth, MD

Dr. Louis Brunworth, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ballwin, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Brunworth works at Mercy Clinic Plastic Surgery in Ballwin, MO with other offices in Saint Charles, MO and Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.